Defense attorney weighs in on Rittenhouse judge’s delay to rule on mistrial motions, cable news producer allegedly following jury bus

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Madison-based defense attorney Jessa Nicholson breaks down the latest in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, including Judge Bruce Schroeder’s delay in ruling on mistrial motions and news that a man claiming to be a cable news producer allegedly followed the jury bus.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.