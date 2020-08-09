Defending Black Girlhood with Lilada Gee

Site staff by Site staff

You might have seen her artwork on several storefronts along State Street, but before starting her organization Defending Black Girlhood a little more than a year ago, Lilada Gee had been quietly dedicating her life to serving Black girls and advocating for Black women. Gee joins News 3 Now This Morning to talk about the important work she’s doing within the Madison community.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments