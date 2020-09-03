Deerfield plant fills with heavy smoke after fire started in dust collector

Maija Inveiss

DEERFIELD, Wis. — Multiple agencies arrived at a fire at MPI, located at 54 Golf Drive in the village of Deerfield, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a release, the plant filled with heavy smoke and all personnel were evacuated. There was one person taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation by emergency medical services.

The release said embers from a grinder likely ignited a fire in a dust collector.

Firefighters from Deerfield, Cambridge, Cottage Grove, Stoughton, Marshall and McFarland helped extinguish the fire. Deer-Grove and Fitch-Rona EMS responded.



