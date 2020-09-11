Deerfield man arrested on child pornography charge

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

DEERFIELD, Wis. — Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday afternoon on a possession of child pornography charge.

Officers executed a search warrant on 30-year-old Brian E. Becker’s residence on Brictson Street at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Becker was arrested after the search was finished.

Law enforcement officials pursued the search warrant after they received a cyber-tip from the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Becker was subsequently taken to the Dane County Jail.