Deerfield man arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Village of Deerfield man for his fifth Operating While Intoxicated offense on Friday night.

According to the report a deputy stopped a vehicle on the 600 block of S. Main Street in the Village of Deerfield for operating without headlights around 8 p.m.

The deputy found the driver, Robert A. Gruber, to be intoxicated and was arrested and booked at the Dane County Jail. He was booked for his 5th OWI, and cited for his prohibited alcohol concentration, a driver’s license restriction, and operating without headlights.

