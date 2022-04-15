Deer District watch parties return for another Bucks playoff run

by Jaymes Langrehr

The Deer District outside of Fiserv Forum after Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals. Photo by Logan Rude.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks’ Deer District watch parties outside of Fiserv Forum during the team’s run to their first NBA championship in 50 years gained national attention last summer, and they will be back this year as the Bucks try to go back-to-back.

The team announced the return of the watch parties Friday afternoon, saying the Deer District will be open for every playoff game — home and away — starting with Sunday’s Game 1 showdown with the rival Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.

This year, the Deer District stage and outdoor screen will be set up on the south side of the plaza outside of Fiserv Forum, and will have a capacity of 11,000 people. Fans planning to watch the game from the Deer District should enter through the south end of the plaza, near the intersection of Highland Ave. and Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Gates will open two hours prior to tipoff, and tickets will once again not be required to attend. No bags will be allowed, and fans will have to go through metal detectors on the way into the Deer District. The first 2,500 fans through the gates during the first-round matchup against the Bulls will get “Bang a Banners.”

This year’s Deer District will also feature more food and drink options, including Jack Daniel’s “ready to serve” canned cocktails, according to the team.

Also new this year is an All-Access VIP area, which is currently invitation-only, but fans can join the waitlist online. The VIP area promises a private VIP viewing area for the Deer District watch parties, private food and beverage options, as well as discounts for some Deer District establishments.

Fans with tickets to the game will be asked to enter on the north side of the plaza instead, near the intersection of Juneau Ave. and Vel R. Phillips Ave.

