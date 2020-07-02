Debra Lorraine Aaroen

Site staff

SUN PRAIRIE- Debra Lorraine “Debbie” Aaroen, age 61, of Sun Prairie, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 13, 1959, in Madison, the daughter of Ralph and Audrey (Gilbertson) Andruss.

Deb grew up in the Madison area and attended Madison West High School. She met the love of her life, Roy Aaroen, Sr., on July 4, 1976, and they got married three months later, on October 9th. They were happily married for almost 44 years and she often talked about how he was her soul mate. They had a rare and special kind of love.

Deb worked as a housekeeper but she spent most of her life being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She loved to cook and clean and took pride in her home. Her favorite thing in life was spending time with her family. She absolutely adored her two children and seven grandchildren. Deb was always a source of good information and everyone loved her for it! In her younger years she loved to have a good time and sing karaoke.

Deb was everyone’s best friend, a loving wife, an incredibly devoted mother, a listening sister, a caring aunt and the perfect problem solver. She was the rock of the family. She had the biggest heart and she loved very deeply. Everyone who knew Deb felt so loved by her, and we were all so lucky to have had her in our lives.

Deb is survived by her husband, Roy Aaroen, Sr.; Children, Roy Aaroen, Jr. (Megan) and Audrey Aaroen; Grandchildren, Trent Gothard, Kam Gothard, Jasmyne Gerber, Jaydin Gerber, Addi Gothard, Allye Aaroen, Easton Aaroen and Hanna Harrison; Sister, Loretta Jean (Rudy) Ramos; Brothers, Ralph (Donna) Andruss, Rick (Anne Willems) Andruss, Ira (Renee) Andruss, Albert (Brenda) Andruss and Jim (Michelle) Andruss; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Eugene and Audrey Darlene (Gilbertson) Andruss, her sister, Linda Barger, her niece and nephew, Tanya and Andrew Aaroen, her in-laws, Robert Duane and Beverly Ann Aaroen and many aunts and uncles.

A Funeral Service will be held at CITY CHURCH, 4909 E. Buckeye Rd, Madison, at 11 am on Thursday July 2, 2020. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.

A Visitation will be held at City Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Please bring a mask to wear and maintain social distancing.

Donations for the funeral and memorial expenses can be made to the Debbie Andruss Aaroen Funeral & Memorial Fund on Facebook, https://www.gofundme.com/f/debbie-andruss-aaroen-funeral-amp-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.

