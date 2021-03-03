Debra L Nesberg Brooks

OREGON – Debra L. Nesberg Brooks, of Oregon was lifted to heaven on Eagles wings to be with Jesus our Savior on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

She was born on Aug 2. 1952, in Madison to Harold Nesberg and Dorothy (Fitch) Nesberg.

Debra also fondly known as “pickle” graduated from Madison Memorial High School. At Memorial she formed many friendships that still last today. She looked forward to her class reunions, they gave her an opportunity to introduce her “first” husband, Danny Brooks, whom she was united in holy matrimony in 1976. She was blessed to spend her early years at home raising her three children, husband, and garden. Later in life she was owner, accountant, and CFM at Professional Garment Centre. At Professional Garment Centre she served woman suffering from Breast Cancer with her infectious smile and sometimes tears of joy or sorrow. Days at 2710 Marshall Court were spent with all three of her children, husband, adopted sons and daughters that are too many to mention. She loved sitting around the lunch table with her family and a good cup of French onion soup.

Debra was a dedicated to Jesus and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir making music to praise the Lord.

She was a master at Wheel of Fortune but a jill of many things including rosemaling, matting and framing, upholstery, gardening, bird watching, and canoeing on Deep Lake. On Deep Lake, she spent time as a young lady with her beloved sister, Laura, on the beach and floating in its waters. Later in life she also taught her children love of the water and nature in all its beauty.

Debra is survived by her husband, Danny; two daughters, Sunni (Matt) Nesberg Brooks Schrieber and Harmony Brooks; her favorite son, Jesse (Jayme) Brooks; six GRAND daughters (they made her grand), Sierra Brooks, Ariana Brooks, Ashley McGinnis, Rylee Kottke Brooks, Sophia Schrieber, and Alice Brooks; two GRAND sons, Cullen Brooks her favorite athlete and Dylan Brooks the “natural”; two GREAT granddaughters Maelena and Azariah they made her Great!!!

In heaven she was finally reunited with her parents and her sister, Laura Nesberg, whom she missed so much.

Her morning prayer with her children and adopted children: The sky is blue the sun is bright the Lord has kept me safe all night. Help me in all I do and say to make this day a Christian Day. Then she would yell with her arms in the air Hallelujah!!! Praise the Lord!!! I will say for her, her favorite parting words PEACE IN!!!

A private funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon. A public burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Brooklyn, at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Social distancing and face masks are required.

A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to National Breast Cancer Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

