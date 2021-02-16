Debra Jean Hathaway

Debra Jean Hathaway, age 68, of Leland, WI graduated into eternal glory on January 30, 2021.

She was born on February 22, 1952 the daughter of Richard and Marlene (Woodmansee) Longseth.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jeff and loving son, Chance Miller; her sisters, Victoria Hoover, Diana Fumuso, Leta Schwoerer; and brother, Richard Longseth.

She will always be remembered for her quick wit and outspoken personality as well as her fun-loving spirit. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

