Debra A. “Deb” Coffey

Debra A. “Deb” Coffey, age 63 of Argyle, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Monroe Hospice Home in Monroe, WI.

She was born July 26, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dodgeville, WI the daughter of Gordon and Grace (Nelson) Larson. Deb was raised in Blanchardville, WI where she graduated from Pecatonica High School. Following her graduation from high school she attended Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, WI where she earned her Associates Degree in Business Management. Deb was united in marriage to her best friend, Thomas Coffey on April 16, 1977 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blanchardville. Deb loved working for RBS Activewear where she worked for 27 years.

Deb is survived by her husband Tom at home; her two children: Kayla Coffey of Milwaukee, WI and James (Heather) Coffey of Argyle; her grandchildren: Kayla Paulson, Ellie, and Brycen Coffey; her father: Gordon Larson; one brother: Jim (Emily) Larson of Argyle; and her nephews: Marty Williams and Elliot Larson.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Grace Larson; a brother-in-law: Denny Coffey; and two sisters-in-law: Patricia Lynch and Janice Remmington.

Deb was a member of Argyle Lutheran Church in Argyle and the Argyle Booster Club. She loved her family fiercely and cherished the memories she created with them. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, scrapbooking, playing cards such as euchre, horse and pepper and Baitley to name a few and going to the casino with Tom. Deb’s favorite bird was the Cardinal, something her family will now look for in her memory. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.

A private family memorial service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Argyle Lutheran Church (100 East St., Argyle) with Rev. Daniel L. Bohlman officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Blanchardville.

A visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until 11:45 A.M. at Argyle Lutheran Church.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Deb’s name.

Due to Wisconsin’s public health mandate, masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit and ask that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.