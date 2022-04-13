Deborah J. Detra

Deborah J. Detra, age 63 of Janesville, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, following a brief illness. She was born in Oregon, Ill., on Aug. 31, 1958, the daughter of Howard and Mary Jane (Davison) Detra.

Following graduation from Dodgeville High School in 1976, Deb moved to Janesville. She worked for 20+ years at Monterey Mills in Janesville until her retirement in 2019.

Deb loved to bake, sew, crochet, and holidays were always a big deal to her. She loved her nieces, nephews, as well as her great nieces and nephews.

Deb is survived by her three sisters, Barbara Detra of Blue River, Wis., Karen Detra of Janesville, and Jody (Gary) Snyder of Janesville; two brothers, Ralph (Nancy) Detra of Postville, Iowa, and Stuart Detra of Dodgeville; nieces and nephews, Chris Detra, Steven Detra, Heidi (Steve) Hancock, Michelle (Tim) Voeck, Libby (Mike) Angileri and Zachary (Shautel) Detra; and many great nieces and nephews, especially Jace Ewing, whom she lived next to for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Howard “Buddy” Detra, Jr.; and two infant brothers, Richard and Steven.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.

