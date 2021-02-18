Debbie Lee Colvin

Debbie Colvin, age 63, of Madison, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her home.

Private family services will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin.

Debbie was born October 28, 1957 in Madison, Wisconsin the daughter of Alden and Lela (Henriksen) Colvin. She graduated from the Wisconsin Dells High School in 1975; while growing up in the Dells, Debbie was a cocktail waitress at Nig’s Bar and worked at other local restaurants as well.

She is survived by her mother; daughter, Angela Colvin; brother, Alden “Jr.” (Wendy) Colvin; sisters, Doris (Marc) Blumberg, Diane (Arthur) Proeber; a grandchild, Naomi, and many other nieces, nephews and relatives.

She is preceded in death by her father, Alden.

