Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Associated Press by Associated Press

For two very different men with polar opposite temperaments and divergent governing philosophies, their debate objectives have some fundamental things in common: Put their opponent on the defense and make it as much a referendum on the other as possible. Getty Images

NEW YORK — The presidential debate commission says it will make changes to future debate formats to avoid a repeat of the disjointed first meeting between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep control of the debate because of frequent interruptions, primarily by the president.

The commission said it would announce its changes shortly.

Wallace had few options, other than pleading with the candidates, to make changes when rules that were agreed to by the campaigns were not followed.

Both campaigns say they expect to attend future debates.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.