Death investigation continues at Devil’s Lake State Park, park closed until further notice

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

BARABOO, Wis. — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead Wednesday morning at Devil’s Lake State Park.

The park is currently closed as a result of the investigation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

A call about an injured person was reported around 11:30 a.m., according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource said the person was found on the south shore of the property. Sheriff’s office officials said they were investigating the death as a possible homicide.

Authorities were unable to provide additional information about the victim during a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.

They also were unable to answer if that person died on Wednesday.

“It’s all a live situation we continue to work through,” said Jeremy Plautz with the DNR.

It’s unclear when Devil’s Lake Park will reopen, Plautz said. The public is asked to avoid the property at this point.

The DNR, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Baraboo Police Department and State Crime Lab are helping with the investigation.

Devil’s Lake is Wisconsin’s most popular state park with about three million visitors each year.

