MADISON – Dean Wilford Warren, born Jan. 25, 1925, died, as he lived, with dignity and grace, at his residence, in Waunakee, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Dean was born on the east side of Madison, to Harry and Julia Warren, the third oldest of eight children. He went to grade school at Eastside Lutheran and attended church services there throughout his life. As a child living on Fair Oaks Avenue, Dean and his friends would play along the banks of Starkweather Creek, swimming at “bare-ass beach” and cooking frog legs on an open campfire. At age 14, he started working after school at the Seymour Corporation learning the heating, air conditioning and sheet metal trade. In 1943, six months before his Madison East High School graduation, Dean and three buddies meandered down to the local Army recruiter where Dean would be the only one recruited. After switching to the Air Force, he served as a navigator on a B-24 bomber named “Nancy”, flying 23 missions over Guam, China, Japan and Okinawa in the 7th Air Force 26th squadron, 32nd bomb group. Shortly before passing, he shared that this was his proudest achievement in life. On his return from duty in 1946, Dean started Warren Heating and Air Conditioning, married Charlotte Casper, and had two children, Donald and Charlene. A typical Friday night for Dean and Charlotte “Chuck” would consist of an early fish fry at the Esquire Club, bowling at Bowl-a-Vard Lanes, and then dancing at Wings Inn to Don Ring and the Rhythm Kings. After a 38-year marriage, Charlotte died in 1984.

Dean met Ruth, a hostess at the Capri Lounge, and they were married in 1989, with Ruth passing away in 2009. Dean loved classic country music and gambling in Las Vegas and Wendover. He was a man of exceptional talents. He could make anything out of sheet metal. He had numerous stained-glass creations, including a large piece which resides in the back dining room at The Esquire Club. Most recently, Dean enjoyed building model airplanes. He loved animals, especially his cats, Mergie and Nosey. Dean was a very lucky man in life. He was selfless, exceptionally generous, and a strong, independent soul (some might say stubborn), and a great sense of humor. Dean’s positive outlook was infectious and will forever continue through his adoring family and friends.

Dean is survived by his daughter, Charlene (Dave) Kinzler; daughter-in-law, Delores (Dolly) Warren; grandchildren, Kris (Carmen) Warren, Tammy (Ted) Krez, Scott Bennett, Todd (Chandra) Bennett, Eric (Lindsey) Bennett, Becky (Eric) Carty, Michael (Jess) Kinzler and Robert Kinzler; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lois Liddicoat.

He was preceded in death by wives, Charlotte and Ruth; brother, Robert; sisters, Ruth Morrison, Phyllis Day, Betty Ann Gibson, Dorothy Stormer and Beverly Manner; and his son, Don Warren.

No services will be held.

A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare (Hannah and Jodie) for their wonderful care.

We thank God for lending us Dean for 96+ years.

