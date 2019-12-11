Dean T. Argall

Marlys Lindstrom by Marlys Lindstrom

DEFOREST- Dean T. Argall, age 76, of DeForest, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

He was born on Dec. 22, 1942, in Dodgeville, the son of Ralph and Myra (Strutt) Argall.

Dean graduated from Ridgeway High School in 1961 and served in the U.S. Army. He married Sylvia (nee Hall) Judd on June 1966, in Madison. Dean worked as a salesman for Hostess for 36 years and was a former member of the Teamsters Union. He was an avid football fan, and especially enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and was also a Milwaukee Brewers fan. He liked playing cards, euchre being a favorite, and taking trips to Las Vegas and Branson, Mo.

Dean is survived by his wife, Sylvia; son, Rick Argall; granddaughter, Andrea Argall; grandson, Aaron Argall; brother, Spencer (Barbara) Argall; sister, Joyce Koskelin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Ronald “R.J.” Argall.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens with full military honors. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Dean’s name to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 1 Point Place, Suite 202, Madison, WI. 53719

Dean’s family would like to thank Dr. Brian Griffith, Dr. Sreevalli Atluru and their staffs, along with Agrace HospiceCare for all of the kind and compassionate care they gave him. Also, a special thank you to niece, Heather and her husband, Joe Pettineo for all their loving support during this trying time.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments