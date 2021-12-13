Dean Lloyd Evert

by Obituaries

To view livestream of Dean’s Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, please click the following link: https://youtu.be/oh3rfPdR5ok

MADISON – Dean Lloyd Evert, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Meriter Hospital.

He was born on March 6, 1937, in Madison, the son of John and Gyda (Nordness) Evert. He was baptized into the Christian Faith at Trinity Lutheran Church. Dean married Barbra Jean Schumann on Dec. 14, 1957, in Madison at St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he remained a faithful member throughout his life.

Dean was a self made business man; starting his own company in 1961, he worked side by side with his wife, Barbra building the successful asphalt company-Consolidated Paving. Beginning with a pick up and drag paver, doing patching and driveways, expanding over the years to become a major paving company in Madison and Dane County with Asphalt manufacturing plant facilities and a fleet of Paving and Excavating equipment and dump trucks to complete parking lots, driveways, and large scale projects, such as; city streets to state highway projects. He took great pride and joy in running his business, and in later years mentoring his sons with their business, Four Lakes Paving. Not a day would go by without him checking in on progress of work or work load; always giving wise advice right up to the last days of his life. He was a devoted husband to Barbra, a loving father to David, Chris and the daughter he always wished for, Stacey. He enjoyed deer hunting; especially the camaraderie and social time of deer camp with his Mother, Father, Brother, Sons, and friends in Drummond, Chequamegon National Forest, camping for the week in a converted school bus camper. He enjoyed fishing trips to Artic Circle and Canada at Rainy Lake with his family. In later years, he spent much time fishing off the pier at his home on Lake Mendota and watching the beautiful sunsets. He was a dedicated Badgers and Packers football fan, and also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas to roll dice. He enjoyed playing occasional family and friends Texas Holdem tournaments.

Dean and Barb enjoyed a trip to Paris, Japan, Hawaii, and Lake Tahoe, but their favorite vacations were the annual family trips to Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Above all, Dean enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved his family deeply and especially cherished his relationship with his Brother and Sisters. Dean and Barb loved hosting family get togethers for birthdays, holidays, and many occasions. He courageously fought through health issues and physical therapy the last few years.

We would like to thank the staff and friends at Parkside Assisted Living for the loving care and support while he lived there, as well as the doctors and staff of Meriter Hospital and UW Health.

Dean is survived by his children, David (Debbie) Evert, Christopher Evert and Stacey (James) Evert-Olson; grandchildren, Darrick (Nicki), Dana, David (Marsha), Carrie (Cal), Jacob (Andrea), Christina, Cassidy and Luke; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Taliyah, Kayli, Paige, David John, Calen Jr., Cashton, Brooklyn, Bently, Kaisley, Caden and Cole; siblings, Janet Call and Greg (Diane) Evert; and nieces and nephews, Kim (Scott), Don (Val), Lynn (Brian), Lauri (Michael), Jonathon (Renee), Angela (Reeno) and Melissa (Patrick).

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbra Evert; his parents, John and Gyda (Nordness) Evert; father and mother-in-law, Alfred and Otela (Nelson) Schumann; sister, Doris Evert; sister-in-law, Sharon (Bill) Kozak; brother-in-law, Brian Call; and great-grandson, Mason Dalton.

Funeral services will be held at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2126 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 with Pastor Grant Sorenson officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

To view this guestbook and access livestream link, please visit:www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.