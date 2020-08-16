Dean Garfield George Eveland

MCFARLAND – Dean Garfield George Eveland, age 88, of McFarland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. After many years of lifesaving heart procedures, his heart took its final beat.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1932, the son of Bradford and Eva (Rongve) Eveland, in Barneveld, Wis., where he grew up with six siblings on the family dairy farm.

Dean graduated from Barneveld High School in 1950. He attended UW-Platteville and then served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Dean married the love of his life, Donna Schultz, on Dec. 1, 1951.

Together, they shared 67 wonderful years. After raising their six children, they retired and spent several years traveling across the country in an RV, eventually settling in Sebring, Fla. They built a lovely home and developed lifelong friendships in their community while splitting their time in Sebring and their home in Wisconsin. Their love and devotion to one another was an absolute joy to witness.

Dean served on the Madison Fire Department for 31 years, retiring in 1988, as an Assistant Fire Chief. He was extremely proud of his career and enjoyed his close knit “fire-family.” He continued to have close contact with many of them.

He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge. While raising family, Dean was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church and cherished being able to return to Messiah after relocating to the Madison area. His faith has always been incredibly strong which got him through many difficult losses.

Family has always been his priority and there was nothing he loved more than being surrounded by his wife, children, grand and great-grandchildren. He was known for his sense of humor and for having an expression for everything. His memory was astonishing and anyone who spent time with him enjoyed one story after another. Those stories will continue to be embedded in the hearts of all who love him.

Dean is survived by two daughters, Laurie (Bill) Paulos and Janece (Don) Leighton; three sons, David Eveland, Dan (Katherine Schafer) Eveland and Mick Eveland; sister, Norita Williams; son-in-law, Don (Kristi) Peckham; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

He is reunited with the love of his life, Donna; a daughter, Kathy Jo Peckham; grandson Jeramie Eveland; great-grandson, Brayden Turnbill; four brothers, Eldon, Steve, Jim and Keith Eveland; a sister, Carol Shannon; and his parents.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services for immediate family will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel officiating. Friends and family may watch via LIVE STREAM at www.messiahchurch.com. Private burial will follow. A public Celebration of Life for Dean will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. “Catch you on the flip, Dad!”