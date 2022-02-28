Dean F. Kaster

Dean F. Kaster, age 68, of Browntown, died on Friday, February 25, 2022 at U.W. Hospital. Dean was born on January 12, 1954 in Monroe, the son of Edward and Erma (Tornow) Kaster. He graduated from Black Hawk High School in 1972 and farmed on the Kaster home farm in Cadiz Township for over 40 years until retiring in 2015. Dean married Cynthia Stauffer on December 9, 1972. He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in South Wayne, a long time and dedicated member of the Browntown-Cadiz-Jordan Fire Department serving as chief from 1988-2002. He also served as a FSA committee member and with the EMS Commission. Dean loved to visit with people, was an avid sports fan, and he and Cindi were big supporters of Black Hawk schools and athletics.

He is survived by his three children, Brad (Sara) Kaster of Browntown, Scott (Denelle) Kaster of Sun Prairie, Savanna (Andrew) Heindl of Brussels, WI; grandchildren, Sutter and Josie Gerber-Kaster, Cash Kaster, Malia Heindl; his mother, Erma Kaster of Monroe; sister, Norma Dinges of Zephyrhills, FL; mother-in-law, Joyce Stauffer of Monroe; and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by sisters-in-law, Nikki Larson, Lori Wienkes, Traci (Michael) Pickett, Kelli (Doug) Williams; and a brother-in-law, Lonnie (Sherry) Stauffer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia, on March 30, 2005; his father, Edward; father-in-law, William Stauffer; and brothers-in-law, Keith Stukenberg and Charlie Larson.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, South Wayne, with Reverend Dennis Perger officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, South Wayne. Visitation will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church on Friday, March 4, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Dean’s name to Black Hawk Elementary School, Browntown Community Park, or Browntown Fire Department. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

