New Glarus, WI – Dean Emanuel Streiff, age 90, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 with his family at his side.

Dean was born on March 9, 1930 to Walter Fridolin Streiff and Alice Lona Schmid on the family farm just north of New Glarus. He graduated from New Glarus High School in 1948 and the University of Wisconsin Agricultural Short Course in 1949. He was married on October 7, 1950 to Doris Jean Strahm and was married for nearly 70 years. He and Doris had an award-winning herd of registered Holstein cattle. In 1962 he was named the “Outstanding Young Farmer” by the Madison Area Junior Chamber of Commerce. He also received Progressive Breeder Awards from the Holstein-Friesian Association of America and recognition for outstanding dairy production herd awards from the DHIA (Dairy Herd Improvement Association). He was a 4-H leader and passed on his knowledge of land judging and dairy to area youth. Dean loved to milk cows and was a hard-working faithful steward of the land—continuing to improve the farm and establishing good conservation practices while passing his love of the land down to the next generations.

Dean was a faithful participant in the Wilhelm Tell Play, starting out as a choir boy as a young child and then played the part of Werni, the Hunter, for 70 years from 1948-2017. He was a life-long member of the Swiss United Church of Christ—serving in the choir and on the church consistory.

In the years following the sale of their herd in 1992, Dean enjoyed singing with the New Glarus Yodel Club and Maennerchor. He travelled to Switzerland, Canada and Ohio with these groups and was proud of his 25 years with the North American Swiss Singing Alliance. While farming he had had little time for extra-curricular activities, so his time singing with these groups was treasured by him.

Also, since retiring he has been serving as an elected Supervisor on the New Glarus Town Board. Serving on the board has been another passion of his–enjoying it so much that he attended board meetings right up to the end of his life and learning how to “zoom”. He loved to roam the countryside checking on township roads, land and farm conditions.

In 2005, he and Doris built a home on a wooded lot which had been a part of their farm. They enjoyed sitting on the back porch and hosting kids and grandkids visiting from near and far.

Dean was also the family historian. He knew who was related to whom in the community and exactly how. He commented recently that he has personally been around for 7 generations-starting with his great grandmother who died when he was 2 years old and ending with his own great grandchildren, born this year.

In 2014, the farm was designated by the Wisconsin State Fair as a Century Farm—having been in the family for at least 100 years. Dean was beloved by his family. He was hard working and sacrificed so that his family had everything they needed and all had the opportunity to attend college. He was humble, honest, patient, and lived life to the fullest. He will be dearly missed.

Dean is survived by his wife, Doris, daughter Wanda Streiff Farrell and husband Dan of Sugar Land, Texas, Nadean Streiff Dyer and husband Steve of Westlake Village, California, Nancy Streiff of New Glarus, Faye Streiff Deacon and husband John of Spring, Texas, and Matt Streiff and wife Rebecca of New Glarus. Grand children are: Nick Farrell of Round Rock, Texas, Jesse Farrell of Houston, Texas, David Farrell of Annapolis, Maryland, Heidi Farrell of Brooklyn, New York, Autumn Farrell of Tempe, Arizona, Amy Farrell of Houston, Texas, Justin Dyer of Glendale, California, Krista Dyer of Brentwood, California, Victoria Troxler of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Claire Deacon of Midland, Texas, Robert Deacon of Austin, Texas, Emily Streiff of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Nathaniel Streiff and Clayton Streiff of New Glarus. He also has 12 great grandchildren. Dean is further survived by a sister Ruth Wyttenbach of New Glarus, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson Alexander Troxler.

Due to the ongoing public health crisis a private family memorial service will be held at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home in New Glarus, WI. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

A memorial fund has been established

