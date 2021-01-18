Deadline for public comment on Wisconsin’s Phase 1B is Monday

A group of state leaders wants feedback on who should be included in the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

CBS 58 reports the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) recommended people in education and childcare be among other groups in the next phase of vaccinations. Seniors, IRIS and Family Care recipients, congregate living, public-facing essential workers, non-EMS first responders, non-frontline health care personnel and mink husbandry workers are also included in the recommendation.

Have you seen the #Vaccine Distribution Subcommittee’s recommendations for #COVID19 Vaccine Priority Group 1B? Take a… Posted by Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Once SDMAC makes its choice, it will forward the decision to the DHS and Governor Evers for a final decision.

Public comment will close at 4 p.m. Monday. People who are interested can email DHSSDMAC@dhs.wisconsin.gov and include “vaccine subcommittee” and “Phase 1B” in the email subject line. The committee’s recommendations can be found here.

