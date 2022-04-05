Deadline approaching to submit proposals to rename Madison’s Jefferson Middle School

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Community members have until Friday to submit proposals to rename Jefferson Middle School in Madison.

Proposed names should honor a deceased prominent national or local figure, a locally significant geographical site, a place of local significance or an “idea or concept which represents a broadly respected civic virtue,” according to the district’s website dedicated to the effort.

In late February, the school community requested the process to rename the building begin. At the time, no specific alternative was put forward. In mid-March, the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved creating a committee to evaluate a possible name change.

The push to rename the middle school comes after a successful effort to rename the neighboring James Madison Memorial High School for Vel Phillips over Madison’s status as a slaveowner.

A school district spokesperson did not immediately have a list of names that have been proposed thus far, saying an update will likely come next Monday.

