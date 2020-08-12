DCSO reminding people to lock cars, houses after string of burglaries

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. — Two burglaries in the Town of Dunn resulted in stolen vehicles between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, several Cambridge area residents reported property taken from unlocked vehicles during that same time period.

Officials are reminding all residents to secure vehicles, garages and homes, no matter where they live.

The release said thieves are typically scouring neighborhoods in search of unlocked vehicles, then using the garage door openers to access the garage and house to steal whatever valuables are accessible, including car keys and fobs.

