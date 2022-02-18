DCSO: No evidence Quadren Wilson had weapon at time of arrest

Sheriff's office ID's two DCI agents who fired shots during arrest

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it has not found evidence that Quadren Wilson had a gun or other weapon on him at the time he was arrested.

Wilson, 38, was injured during an arrest on Madison’s far east side on Feb. 3. His family and attorney said he was shot.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office also identified two state officers who fired their guns while arresting Wilson as Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation special agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie.

Wilson had been wanted on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant due to a parole violation. The sheriff’s office said he “was the subject of an ongoing investigation.”

A total of 21 officers and agents from local, state and federal agencies were involved in the arrest, officials said last week.

Investigators are still processing evidence from the scene. The sheriff’s office said it will turn its investigative reports over to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office when finished.

Wilson, 38, appeared in court Friday afternoon on a felony count of delivering Schedule I or Schedule II narcotics as a repeat offender.

