DCSO: Madison man struck by SUV while walking in Windsor, suffers life-threatening injuries

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WINDSOR, Wis. — A Madison man was struck by an SUV while walking along County Highway C on Monday night, officials said.

Dane County deputies, Sun Prairie police and DeForest emergency personnel responded to a crash regarding a vehicle and pedestrian, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened at about 5:45 p.m. on the 6700 block of County Highway C in the village of Windsor.

An initial investigation revealed the 28-year-old man was walking in the southbound lane of the highway when he was hit by a Dodge Journey heading in the same direction. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The release said the 33-year-old DeForest woman who was driving the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperative with officials.

County Highway C between Windsor and Happy Valley roads has been closed while officials continue to investigate.

The names of those involved have not been released.

