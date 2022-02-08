DCSO identifies man injured in officer-involved shooting, asks for patience during investigation

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the identity of a man injured in a police shooting last week but didn’t provide any other updates on the circumstances that led up to the incident.

The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation into the incident that authorities have since described as an “officer involved shooting.” Quadren Wilson, 38, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized after the incident. Wilson has since been released from the hospital and is being held in the Dane County Jail on a Department of Corrections hold, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities with the Madison Police Department said MPD officers had responded to the intersection of American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. Thursday to help the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and an unknown federal law enforcement agency with an attempted arrest. Neither the sheriff’s office nor any other law enforcement agency had previously mentioned a federal law enforcement agency’s involvement in Thursday’s incident.

Wilson’s family and attorney said over the weekend that Wilson was shot five times in the back and was unarmed at the time of the incident. No law enforcement agency has shared any information about the number of shots fired or who fired those rounds.

REALTED: ‘My brother’s a survivor’: Family wants answers after they say officers shoot, injure Madison man

In a news release shared Tuesday morning, DCSO officials said they are still processing evidence from the shooting. Authorities added that the sheriff’s office was not involved in the incident.

“At this time, investigators continue to interview involved individuals and potential witnesses,” the release reads. “We are still processing the evidence collected and continue to look for additional evidence related to the incident. The mission of our investigation is to determine the facts and report the truth. We ask for the community’s patience as we conduct our investigation.”

MPD officials said after the incident that no MPD officers fired their weapons that day. In a statement shared Monday, MPD Chief Shon Barnes said none of the MPD officers at the scene witnessed the shooting itself.

News 3 Now reached out to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday asking if Wilson was shot by an officer; how many officers fired their weapons; if Wilson was armed at the time of the shooting; and what federal agency was involved in Thursday’s incident. In an emailed response, officials said “Those are all questions we are working on answering through our investigation.”

Read the DCSO’s full news release below.

