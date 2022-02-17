DCSO: Decisions to discharge jail residents from hospital ‘in no way influenced by’ sheriff’s office

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office shared more information about its jail healthcare policies Thursday following repeated calls from local activists and family members to return Quadren Wilson to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Wilson, who was shot by law enforcement during an attempted arrest three weeks ago, underwent surgery for his injuries and was released from the hospital after a single day before he was transferred to the Dane County Jail.

According to the jail’s latest statement, patients are only discharged from the hospital when that facility’s medical staff okays the decision, adding that those decisions are “in no way influenced by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.” At that point, the jail’s healthcare contractor, Wellpath, coordinates with the hospital to “ensure effective continuity of care.”

Jail officials said if jail medical staff at any point feel that a resident requires hospitalization, that resident will be transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. At that point, all health care decisions become the hospital’s responsibility.

In a statement shared last week, UW Health’s Press Secretary Emily Kumlien said discharging decisions are based on a patient’s individual needs.

“Decisions about how long a patient stays in the hospital and where they go after discharge are based on patient-specific needs,” Kumlien said. “Patients are discharged to a place that can meet their medical needs.”

As it’s built now, the Dane County Jail’s facilities “do not allow for dedicated medical beds.”

Wilson’s family has been outspoken in the weeks since the shooting saying the 38-year-old was shot in the back five times and was unarmed. No law enforcement agencies have confirmed how many times Wilson was shot or how many total rounds were fired during the incident.

Wilson is expected to make his initial court appearance for a new drug charge Friday, according to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

Read the Dane County Sheriff Office’s full statement below.

February 17, 2022 – Madison, WI: In recent days, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple inquiries regarding the level of healthcare provided inside the Dane County Jail. Due to state and federal privacy laws, we do not share specific information regarding an individual’s medical or mental health condition. In addition, for jail staff to have access to someone’s medical records, a medical release form must be signed by the resident. Dane County contracts with Wellpath, a private organization specializing in providing medical services to correctional facilities. Wellpath is grounded in providing excellent patient care and operates in accordance with national standards in order to build a culture of safety and quality healthcare services. When an in-custody individual is hospitalized, the decision to discharge that person from the hospital is entirely a medical decision reached by the staff of that particular hospital, and is in no way influenced by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Wellpath staff communicate with the local hospitals after discharge to ensure effective continuity of care. When jail medical staff feel any resident’s medical condition requires hospitalization, that resident is transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The decision to admit that resident to the hospital or return them to jail, once again, becomes the decision of the medical professionals at that hospital. The proposed Jail Consolidation Project includes a dedicated medical unit in the design to help facilitate quality care. The current facilities do not allow for dedicated medical beds.

