DCSO: Cross Plains homeowner, thieves exchange gunshots after attempted burglary

Cross Plains homeowner, thieves exchange gunshots after attempted burglary

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of shots fired that happened after a homeowner found three unidentified individuals in their garage.

According to an incident report, the thieves opened a garage on Lewis Street in the Village of Cross Plains around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday after they found a garage door opener in an unlocked vehicle.

Officials said the homeowner confronted the suspects, who went to a black Toyota Highlander and left the area. The car has a Wisconsin license plate 242 WMG, and it was last seen in Fitchburg, where the thieves drove away from Fitchburg police after an attempted stop.

Authorities said the car is currently listed as stolen from the town of Middleton earlier this week.

As the thieves left, the homeowner fired on shot in the air with a handgun, leading to the thieves to return fire, according to the report.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit said it is processing the scene of the burglary, while the total number of shots fired is still under investigation.

The Cross Plains Police Department said it received several reports early Wednesday of car break-ins, which they believe may be related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.



