DCSO: California man kicks K-9, injures 2 Dane County deputies while resisting arrest

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis. — Two Dane County deputies and a K-9 were injured after a fight with a California man early Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle spotted in the Town of Oregon at 1:45 a.m. Officials said the caller had previously reported “concerning communication” from an ex-boyfriend and called 911 after she saw the vehicle.

The deputy found Keith T. Staley, 40, of Pasadena, California, outside the woman’s home. The release said the man refused to take his hands out of his pockets and had not followed the deputy’s commands. Staley instead approached the deputy and “verbally threatened his life,” the release said.

A K-9 unit was later deployed after the man became physically aggressive. According to the release, Staley kicked the dog during the altercation.

When a second deputy arrived, officials said Staley grabbed their firearm while being restrained and tried taking it out of its holster. The release said he also knocked a baton out of the other deputy’s hand.

Staley was eventually arrested and booked into Dane County Jail on tentative charges of causing injury by resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and disarming a police officer and battery to a police officer.

Both deputies were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and were later released. The K-9 was also taken to a veterinarian for treatment. If not for the K-9 assisting at the scene, officials said the incident “could have had a tragic ending.”

An investigation is ongoing, and officials said an additional charge of stalking is pending.

