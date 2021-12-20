DCI identifies Beloit police officer who shot person allegedly trying to take her gun

by Logan Reigstad

BELOIT, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the Beloit police officer who shot a person who allegedly tried to grab her gun earlier this month.

The department’s Division of Criminal Investigation said Shannon Dykstra, a 13-year veteran of the Beloit Police Department, came across a crash near the intersection of Prairie and Copeland avenues around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

While she investigated, DCI said a person tried to take her gun, at which point she shot them.

The person is expected to survive, the DCI said. No officers were hurt.

Dykstra was placed on administrative assignment while the case is being investigated.

