DCI: Beloit man arrested for allegedly having over 300 grams of heroin

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Wisconsin Department of Justice

BELOIT, Wis. — A Beloit man was arrested last week after he was allegedly caught with more than 300 grams of heroin, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Court records said Marcus J. Causey, 34, was charged Monday with counts of delivery of narcotics, delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin and the possession of a firearm by someone convicted of an out-of-state felony.

Prior to the drug arrest, Causey was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm in northern Illinois.

The release said Causey was arrested March 12 following an undercover drug investigation. Officials said Causey was found with 320 grams of heroin.

Authorities said they also found other drugs and a handgun while searching Causey’s home.

“Thanks to the work of local, state and federal law enforcement in this investigation, hundreds of grams of heroin have been seized and won’t be able to harm Wisconsinites,” said Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.

DCI led the investigation with the help from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Rock County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Beloit and Janesville police departments.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.