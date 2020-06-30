Days later, victim in Cottage Grove Road hit-and-run has died, police say

Police to recommend charge to DA of hit-and-run causing death

MADISON, Wis. — The woman struck in a hit-and-run incident on Madison’s east side last week died over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

The Madison Police Department said the 29-year-old Windsor woman who was struck at about 1 a.m. on June 22 on Cottage Grove Road passed away at a hospital over the weekend.

The woman was walking with her boyfriend when she began to cross Cottage Grove Road near Walgreens in the 4500 block, police said. As she did, her boyfriend saw a black Dodge Charger strike her. He told police the car stopped briefly, and then took off.

The driver of the car has since been identified, police said. A police traffic specialist will ask the Dane County district attorney to charge a 21-year-old Sun Prairie woman with hit-and-run causing death.

Officials have not identified the driver.

