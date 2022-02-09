Day of Warmth: How you can help people stay warm and safe this winter

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — At no fault of their own in the bitter cold, dozens of people in our community make the difficult choice between eating or heating their home.

News 3 Now is partnering with the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for a telethon and donation drive on Thursday, February 10.

A total of 90 cents of every dollar donated is used to help those in crisis this winter.

You can give the gift of warm with a donation here.

You can also call our Day of Warmth phone bank between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 10 at 608-274-4000 to make a donation over the phone.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.