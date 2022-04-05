Day of Action: How to get involved during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

by McKenna Alexander

MADISON – Survivors, allies, and advocates against sexual violence are coming together for a Day of Action. The day kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness Month by providing important context to the issue of sexual violence across the country.

According to the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault, one in three women and one in six men are survivors of contact sexual violence. 57 percent of women and 42 percent of men report their first time experiencing sexual harassment took place before the age of 17. And as a whole, 81 percent of women and 43 percent of men have experienced sexual harassment or assault at some point in their life.

Advocates say consent is the most important thing when engaging in any type of encounter.

“A sexual assault is any unwanted contact,” said Jaime Sathasivam, the executive director at Hope House of South-Central Wisconsin. “So if you have not gotten a definitive, certain, ‘yes, I am in for this, I want this, this is what I want to do,’ then yes, it could be a sexual assault. And whether that rises to a statutory level or not, you’re still harming someone. So just on a human level, we hope people will learn about consent.”

Hope House, a non-profit that provides help to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, is one of the local organizations recognizing the Day of Action. For the next two weeks, you can find an exhibit there called, “What Were You Wearing?” featuring clothes worn by survivors when they were attacked. It’s meant to push back against the stigma that revealing outfits suggest consent. Hope House is also hosting a webinar series focusing on how to use mindfulness as a tool for survivors and allies.

Across social media, you may also see selfies of people wearing teal, which is the official color of sexual violence prevention. You can join in by posting with the hashtag #SAAM2022.

While the Day of Action is marked by events all across the country, Hope House officials say every day is a time to prevent sexual violence.

“It’s the opportunity to talk about prevention and to recognize that sexual assault is a preventative trauma, that there is no need to have sexual violence as a regular thing that is happening in our community,” Sathasivam said. “That it really is all about consent and that we all have the ability to get consent.”

Sexual Assault Awareness Month marks a time to look ahead, but it can also be a difficult time for survivors. Multiple local, state and national resources and hotlines are available to help during this time.

