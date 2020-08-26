Day 2 at GOP convention: a first lady, a pardon, Pompeo

Associated Press by Associated Press, Amy Reid

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump cast her husband as the best hope for America’s future in a Rose Garden address Tuesday night as President Donald Trump turned to family, farmers and the trappings of the presidency on the second night of the scaled-down Republican National Convention.

Trump himself pardoned a reformed felon, used the White House grounds to elevate his wife’s keynote address and oversaw a naturalization ceremony for several immigrants in the midst of the prime-time program.

The welcoming tone was at odds with some of his own policies, which are aimed at reducing both legal and illegal immigration.

Early ratings indicate the first night’s viewership was down from the Democrats’ opening night.

Here are the three things to know about the night:

1. Focus on the issues

The Republican Party refocused on the policy Tuesday night, including school choice, the economy and anti-abortion rights.

2. Breaking norms

A sitting secretary of state had never addressed a political convention before Sec. Mike Pompeo, who also broke with post-World War II practice of not mixing foreign diplomacy with domestic policies, addressing the RNC on an official trip to Jerusalem.

Additionally, First Lady Melania Trump spoke from the Rose Garden, and the Department of Homeland Security oversaw a naturalization ceremony, using his office for campaigning and raising questions of violations of the Hatch Act.

3. On Wisconsin

Wisconsin was included arguably more during night two of the RNC than the whole of the DNC.

We saw a small business owner, a dairy farmer, and a mom and son. This was part of their pitch to middle America and everyday Americans.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.