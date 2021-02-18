Dawn “Hank” Funmaker

Site staff by Site staff

Dawn Funmaker, also known as “Hank”, age 54, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, walked on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Stuart Lonetree officiating. Burial was at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Dawn was born October 2, 1966 in Baraboo, Wisconsin the daughter of Carlos Funmaker and Cecelia Lonetree.

Dawn is survived by her children, Xander and Jaden Decorah and daughter, Tristine Decorah; other relative children she considers her own as well, Ansen Funmaker, Paul Roberts, Tohee Funmaker, Anthony GreenCrow, Ashley Funmaker, Amber Morgan, Cherish Lonetree and Arianna GreenCrow; sisters, Michelle Funmaker, Toni Funmaker and Lucinda Lonetree; and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Aaron Kunu Yazzie and a granddaughter, Aria.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.