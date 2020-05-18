Dawn E. Schultz

Linden – Dawn Schultz, age 53, of Linden passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Dawn was born in Madison WI on August 4 1966 to Gloria Schultz and Albert Channing Evans. Dawn was raised by Gloria in Linden, WI and was a graduate of Iowa-Grant High School. Dawn loved riding horses and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Dawn is survived by her boyfriend Dave Clauer of Linden; her children, Amanda (Travis) Ramsey, Holly (Brett) Niemann, Jennifer (Travis) Goke and Matthew (Casie) Goke; her grandchildren Zeeza and Adelyn; her sisters Terry (Rick) Duffer, Elizabeth Cabral Lopez, Tina (Mark) Rochen and Carla Evans. Along with many other special family members.

She was preceded in death by her mother Gloria.

The family would like to thank Linden EMS and the staff at Upland Hills Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family is being assisted by Gorgen Funeral Services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to assist with expenses. Donations can be sent in care of Holly Neiman- P.O. Box 239 Monticello WI, 53570.

Gorgen Funeral Services

www.gorgenfh.com