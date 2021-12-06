Badgers Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn earn Big Ten honors

Brad Davison
WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Two big wins and two big time performances from Brad Davison.


The Wisconsin senior scored 27 points against Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and followed that up with 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists against Marquette.

And for that, Davison was named the conference’s Co-Player of the Week.

But he wasn’t the only Badger to be honored by the Big Ten. Chucky Hepburn was named the league’s Co-Freshman of the Week after averaging 11 points, 4.5 assists, and 2 steals last week for UW.


MOVING ON UP:
The Badgers moved up 1 spot in the latest AP Top 25 to sit 22nd in the country. Wisconsin also is ranked #18 in the fist NET rankings of the season.

UP NEXT:
#22 Wisconsin opens up Big Ten play on Wednesday when they host Indiana at 6:00 p.m.

