Badgers Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn earn Big Ten honors

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Two big wins and two big time performances from Brad Davison.

🚨A Badger Sweep🚨 Brad Davison named the Big Ten’s player of the week.

The Wisconsin senior scored 27 points against Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and followed that up with 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists against Marquette.

And for that, Davison was named the conference’s Co-Player of the Week.

But he wasn’t the only Badger to be honored by the Big Ten. Chucky Hepburn was named the league’s Co-Freshman of the Week after averaging 11 points, 4.5 assists, and 2 steals last week for UW.

🚨A Badger Sweep🚨 Brad Davison named the Big Ten’s player of the week.

MOVING ON UP:

The Badgers moved up 1 spot in the latest AP Top 25 to sit 22nd in the country. Wisconsin also is ranked #18 in the fist NET rankings of the season.

UP NEXT:

#22 Wisconsin opens up Big Ten play on Wednesday when they host Indiana at 6:00 p.m.

