Davis hurt, No. 10 Wisconsin misses B10 clinch, Huskers win

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tenth-ranked Wisconsin lost leading scorer Johnny Davis when he was injured on a flagrant foul early in the second half, and the Badgers also missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright by falling to Nebraska 74-73.

Alonzo Verge Jr. scored Nebraska’s last nine points, part of a 12-0 rally in the final minutes.

Wisconsin is 24-6 and could still finish alone atop the Big Ten if second-place Illinois loses to Iowa later Sunday.

The conference tournament starts this week.

Davis was hurt when he was fouled on a layup try by Trey McGowens with 17:32 left.

Davis didn’t return and the Badgers said he was out with a lower body injury.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he was ‘”optimistic” that Davis would be fine.

Davis averages 20.3 points. McGowens was ejected.