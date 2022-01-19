Davis, Hepburn lead #8 Wisconsin past Northwestern

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

EVANSTON, Ill — Wisconsin’s hot streak continued on Tuesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The nation’s 8th ranked team topped Northwestern 82-76 for their 7th straight win.

WWWWWWWisconsin#Badgers make it 7-straight with a 82 to 76 win over Northwestern. Johnny Davis led the way with 27 points. All five starters scored in double figures. Big one Friday night vs. Sparty. — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 19, 2022

Johnny Davis led the way for the Badgers with a game-high 27 points and 8 rebounds while Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl each added in 14. All five starters finished in double-figures. With the win Wisconsin (15-2, 6-1) moved into a tie with Illinois for first place in the Big Ten standings.

BUZZER BEATER:

With time winding down in the first half, Chucky Hepburn beat the buzzer with a half court heave to put UW up 41-35 at halftime.

UP NEXT:

#8 Wisconsin hosts #14 Michigan State on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.