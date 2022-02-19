Davis brothers sign deal with Kenosha-based clothes maker Jockey

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

KENOSHA, Wis. — Badger basketball stars Johnny and Jordan Davis will be sporting some new clothes and a new deal.

The pair are partnering with Kenosha-based apparel brand Jockey, the company announced Saturday. The two have been stars on the court and will now star in Jockey’s new “Made in America Collection.”

The collection features T-shirts and socks made of 100% American materials.

Johnny and Jordan’s father Mark Davis will also feature in the campaign. He played 31 games with Bucks in the 1988-89 season, averaging 4 points per game.

Johnny Davis is averaging 20.7 points per game this season, and 8.3 rebounds, putting him firmly in the conversation as one of the nation’s top players. Jordan has contributed off the bench, with 4 steals and 2 blocks despite only playing about 5 minutes per game.

The campaign will launch Sunday, with social media posts and radio advertisements during games.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.