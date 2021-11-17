David William “Dave” Geffert

David W. “Dave” Geffert, age 81, passed away peacefully November 11, 2021, at Sonrisas Assisted Living in Verona.

He was born to Clarence and Charlotte (Hilton) Geffert on May 23, 1940, in Madison, WI, but all his childhood memories were of growing up in Beaver Dam, WI where his family moved early in his life.

Dave loved being outdoors. He was active in Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout. He attended Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam for high school where he met the love of his life, Karen Minton. Dave and Karen were married for close to 57 years before Karen passed away in 2015. They raised their family of four children in the Madison area, with the majority of their years together spent in the treasured home they built in Fitchburg.

Dave was a hard worker who was absolutely devoted to caring for his wife and family. He worked at a number of jobs over the years with many years spent at Wick Homes, followed by another long-term position working at Famous Fixtures. He was a valued employee, but family was always most important to him.

Dave was happiest when taking care of his home or working in the yard. He greatly enjoyed looking at and walking in and nearby Dunn’s Marsh. He also loved music of all kinds, but especially jazz. He loved electronics and spent many hours building things from kits, including the family’s first color TV. He also loved reading, especially science fiction and adventure stories by favored author Edgar Rice Burroughs.

Dave had a great sense of humor and loved joking around. Although Alzheimer’s Disease changed him from the man we knew in his younger years, he always brought joy and dancing to the lives of those who knew him in his later years.

Dave will be greatly missed by those who survive him, children Kelly Olson, Lisa Geffert, Kris (Dave) Owens, Greg (Amber) Geffert; his grandchildren Nic Schwark, Stephanie Arnold, Kyle Owens, Alec Owens, Ryan Owens, and Alexandra Geffert; his great-grandchildren Eva, Silas, and Arlo Arnold, and Thora Schwark, sister-in-law Elizabeth Geffert, brother John, brother in-law Gerald Minton, and many nieces and nephews.

Tremendous thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Sonrisas in Verona where he spent his final months. He was truly cherished and thrived there. The ability for his family to share many hours with him in a family atmosphere during his last days was priceless. Thanks also to the superb folks from Agrace HospiceCare for their assistance in his care.

Per Dave’s wishes, no services will be held. A celebration of his life will be held in spring 2022, date not yet determined.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association or to another charity of your choosing.

“You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.”

Desmond Tutu

