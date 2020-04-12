David Scott Line

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — David Scott Line, age 53, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Meriter Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 13, 1966, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Donald and Gertrude Line.

David married Dawn Smith on Nov. 21, 1998, in Madison. David worked for Books4School for 23 years, where he worked with many school districts and libraries across the country. He worked closely with many teachers and educators and touched the lives of many customers he served over the years. His commitment to education was inimitable and he loved his job and being with his work family. David was a very devoted family man and loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed soccer and volleyball. David coached soccer and played recreational volleyball for many years. He was a loyal Liverpool fan and he will never walk alone. David loved debating any subject and was a comedian in his own mind. In keeping with his generous spirit, David was an organ and tissue donor, and restored life’s promise for many families.

David is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Dawn; daughters, Tristina and her family from Fla., Hannah (Jacob Mathias) Line and Rachel Line; sons, Jason James and Patrick Line; mother, Gertrude; brother, Dennis (Sheila) Line; mother-in-law, Deborah Thorp; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.