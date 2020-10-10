David Riley Nelson

David Nelson, age 75, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

David was born November 9, 1944 in Madison, Wisconsin the son of Melvin and Verle (Vanderhoef) Nelson. On October 11, 1975 he married Shirley Templin. They farmed in Marshall, Wisconsin for several years where they raised 4 children, eventually moving to Osseo, Wisconsin and then Grayslake, Illinois where he worked as a facilities manager in area hospitals and nursing homes. After becoming avid campers, he purchased the Osseo Camping Resort which they ran for 12 years. During this time, he also worked for ProClean and developed a division focused on janitorial and maintenance within school districts. Following the growth of this part of the company, he purchased the school division and changed the name to Dashir Management Services.

David was a dedicated member of the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church. Inspired by God, he built a Bible Trail on the church property after visiting the New Holy Land in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold and Donald. He is survived by his devoted wife Shirley, and he leaves loving memories to be cherished by his children, Michael (Cheri) Nelson of Wisconsin Dells, Kristin (Darrin) Siembal of Gurnee, Illinois, Tim (Jennie) Conner of Round Lake Beach, Illinois and Rick (Brandi) Nelson of Middletown, Maryland; 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Parpart, Karen (Carlos) Madrigal, Linda (Gary) Jensen; sisters-in-law Darlene Nelson and Nancy Nelson.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Burial to follow service, will be at the Lake Delton Village Cemetery in Lake Delton, Wisconsin.