David Patrick “Dave” Olson

FITCHBURG, Wis. – David Patrick ‘Dave” Olson, age 51, of Fitchburg, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Dave grew up in Viroqua and moved to Madison to attend the University of Wisconsin. He also studied electron microscopy at Madison Area Technical College. He traveled the world through his work. He was a field service representative at American Superconductor, a senior microscopist at Cameca Instruments, and most recently, a field service engineer at Thermo Fischer Scientific.

Dave was one of the most intelligent people with wide-ranging interests that covered everything from politics to cars and motorcycles. Through the years, he enjoyed going to races at Road America, spending time on his boat, and hanging out with his friends. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Dave was an avid fan of music and sports. He was a big fan of Paul McCartney and the Beatles and enjoyed going to concerts. He was a fan of the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers. Dave was quite handy, having helped his parents build their home and helping many friends with home renovation projects. Those who knew him, knew Dave to be a gentle, caring, big-hearted person with the best belly laugh.

David is survived by his parents, David and Patricia Olson of Stoughton; his grandmother, Lorraine Olson of Viroqua; his brothers, Erik and Alex (Kristen); his dog, Summer; and dozens of friends who cared for him deeply. He was a loving and caring uncle to one niece and five nephews.

