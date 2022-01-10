David P. Miller

by Obituaries

WAUNAKEE – David Miller, 91, of Waunakee, Wis., passed away on December 29, 2021, at St Marys Hospital in Madison.

David was born on April 16, 1930, to Peter and Gertrude (Uebersetzig) Miller. The family moved to Waunakee from Chicago where he attended school. He was an avid athlete and acquired many medals and trophies in football and baseball, all of which he was extremely proud of and always willing to share a story about.

After school, Dave served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, where he also played on the football team. Upon returning to the States, Dave began a career at Webcrafters in Madison, where he worked for many years until his retirement.

In his free time, Dave loved bowling and throwing horseshoes with his buddies. He was a sports fan and enjoyed watching the Badgers, Brewers, Packers as well as his children and grandchildren participate in various sports and many other activities.

Dave is survived by his three children, Scott Miller, Jay (Jessica) Miller, and Tana (Brad) Ayre; grandchildren, Brittany, Justin, Kaitlin (Kaleb), Lexa, Ty, Ashton, and Max; and great-grandchildren, Ajah, Jordy and Kaia.

A special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Memory Care in Sun Prairie and other doctors and nurses that worked with Dave.

A private service will be held for Dave.

