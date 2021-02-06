David P. Burns

Shortly after Christmas, David Pearl Burns contracted COVID. He was admitted to the Newport Medical Center, in Newport, TN. After an exhausting two-week battle, David shed his mortal shell. We are all grieving the loss of this wonderful, kind, generous Christian man.

David lived most of his life in Madison, WI. He was born and raised on the northeast side of Madison and graduated from Madison East High School in 1968. Right after high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, in which he served for seven years. After an honorable discharge, he served in the US Army Reserves another 20 years. No doubt he was a man who loved his country, and all of our armed forces.

He married Christine Holmann in 1972. They had a son, Christopher, in 1976. They remained married until Christine passed away in 2017.

David enjoyed getting out, going places, seeing things, meeting people and making friends. Special interests included anything related to the military, naval history or Native American culture. David also had a special affinity for old hymns and the stories behind them. He frequently shared these inspiring stories with his church family at Mandrake Road Church of Christ, in Madison, WI.

David was a devout Christian, a student of the Bible, and as reliable a church attendee as any congregation could want. His was always a warm, inviting, loving voice of greeting.

Overriding these many interests was David’s life-long devotion to, and love for, Wisconsin Christian Youth Camp. David was among the very first campers, back in 1959. His mom and dad served in the kitchen for 20 years. David carried on the tradition by running the kitchen himself for countless sessions. Hundreds of young campers were blessed by his selfless service in that hot sweltering kitchen, and they didn’t even realize it. David loved it. He loved giving and blessing others.

David is survived by his son Christopher Burns (Waco, Texas), sister Sara (Burns) Grosshuesch (Red Oak, Texas), brothers Joseph and Abraham Burns (both of Madison, WI), two nieces, two nephews, three great nieces and four great nephews.

The family would like to express its deep appreciation to DeLayne Duke for her friendship with David over the years, especially in those final weeks. It meant so much to us to know he was being cared for by someone who meant so much to the family. One could not ask for abetter friend.

Memorial services for David are on hold until people can gather safely.

In lieu of flowers, or other memorials, we ask donations be directed towards Wisconsin Christian Youth Camp, by sending a check to “WCYC” at 6835 W Kathleen Ct, #4, Franklin, WI, 53132.

