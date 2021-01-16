David M. Gilbertson

David Merlin Gilbertson Sr., age 69, passed away on January 12, 2021 at his home in Baraboo, WI.

He is survived by his 4 children, Denise (Michael) Buxengard, of Spring Grove, MN; David (Michelle) Gilbertson Jr, of Stewartville, MN; Diana (Dan) Visgar, of Merrimac, WI; Dean (Jenny) Gilbertson of Portage, WI; his 9 grandchildren, Justin (Gabby Haug) Abbott-Gilbertson; Michala (Travis Tarr) Gilbertson and Tessa (Nick Scanlan) Gilbertson; Devon, Dylan, Dawson and Dalton Visgar; Carter and Landon Gilbertson; and his 6 great grandchildren, Sierrah, Waverly, Kaylee, Aurora, Trinity and William. As well as his sisters, Rosemary (Glen) Johnson, Judy (Rick) Placek, Karen (Dean) Martin; his father-in-law, Russel Gibson; and his sister-in-law’s, Pat (Ron) Casey, Wanda (David) Johnson, Nancy (Ray) Knutson, and Peggy (Don) West.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Gilbertson; his parents, Merlin and Rosetta Gilbertson; his Mother-in-law, Dorothy Gibson; and his brother, Tom Gilbertson.

David was born on September 19th, 1951 in La Crosse, WI, to parents Merlin and Rosetta (Jerome) Gilbertson. He graduated high school from Onalaska in 1971. His senior year he was drafted where he was a Navy Engine man(E3) serving during the Vietnam War. Before he left for the Navy he married his high school sweetheart Deborah Gibson on February 15th, 1971. He was stationed in CA however he moved back to WI after his discharge. David had several trade certifications to aid him in his different positions as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was also skilled in auto mechanics and small engines. He worked for Northern Engraving, Traex, and Teel Corporations and had his own small engine business, Hagar Racing building go-cart engines.

David was a man that loved his family and loved to come up with nicknames for his grandchildren. He had a sense of humor that made him fun to be around. Everyone knew the love he had for his furry best friends that he considered family. He had a love of racing that started when he was a kid and continued with his children and grandchildren. But as a kid it took all that Rosetta could do to pull him away from his fishing. As he got older it was hunting for deer, mule deer, and even bear. David was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan and cheered for the Packers every Sunday. He loved to cook but had a passion for using his smokers every chance he had.