David L. Russell

David Lundmark Russell, 71, of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home under the excellent care provided by the staff at Reena Assisted Living and Rainbow Hospice.

A celebration of life will be held by the family as a casual open-house from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 28 at La Cabana Mexican Grill in Fort Atkinson.

David was born on January 26, 1949 in Madison, Wisconsin to Dr. James CH Russell and Archie Leigh (Alley) Russell. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1967 and from the University of Wisconsin in 1972, where he majored in Japanese. On June 24, 1972, he married his college girlfriend, Sherry Michiko Shibata, in California. On February 28, 1979, they had a son, Scott Hisao Russell.

David settled back down in his hometown of Fort Atkinson in the early 90’s. He was a passionate cook whose dishes evolved into family tradition, such as cioppino and shrimp cocktail at Christmas, as well as prime rib and grilled lobster tails at family events.

David was employed as banker for a large portion of his professional life, most recently working as a loan officer at Premier Bank in Fort Atkinson. He held his colleagues at Premier to a very high regard and had a very special bond with them. David also spent many years as a substitute teacher based out of Fort Atkinson, which he adored.

David is survived by his son, Scott Russell, his daughter-in-law, Simone Dunne, and his unborn grandson (name TBD, due in August 2020); his siblings and in-laws, Clayton and Eileen Russell, James Harris Russell, Aura Leigh and James Ferguson, Luke and Deb Russell; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James CH Russell and Archie Leigh (Alley) Russell, and his eldest brother Cliff Russell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, to the Dr. James Russell Athletic Scholarship Fund.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

