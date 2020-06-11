David L. Pieper

David LaVern Pieper, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at his farm June 7, 2020.

He was born in Sauk City on Feb. 27, 1961 to Dwayne and Delores (Kout) Pieper. He attended Sauk Prairie High School; class of 1979. He worked at Piggly Wiggly, Cedar Grove Cheese for over ten years and lastly at Hart Painting for 10 years. David enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, motorcycles, snowmobiles, cars, concerts, and playing euchre with friends and family. David had fun spending time with his Mom and family. He also enjoyed horses and riding them around the farm that has been in his family for three generations. David always had a smile and will be remembered for his caring, generous and putting everyone else first attitude and will be missed by so many.

David is survived by his Mom, Delores Pieper; Carla Olson the love of his life; and 4 siblings, Dean Pieper, Debbie (Duane) Zimmerman, Denise (Keith) Donaldson, Doreen (Larry) Henn. He was Uncle Dave to 4 nephews, Michael, Aaron, Ryan and Jared and great-uncle to Maleyia and Maverick; and known as “Uncle Dave” to many others.

David was preceded in death by his dad, Dwayne in 1986.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

